Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Court grants bail to Manzoor Pashteen in two cases

Agencies
December 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Anti-terrorism Court of Islam­abad on Tuesday granted bail to Manzoor Pashteen in two separate cases filed against him at the CTD Police Station. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muham­mad Zulqarnain heard the bail application of Manzoor Pash­teen. During the hearing, the prosecutor pleaded that Pash­teen’s application should be rejected as he had spearhead­ed a gathering, where he spoke against the state institutions. The defence counsel contend­ed that Manzoor Pashteen had not spoken against the institu­tions and he was deliberately being maligned. After listening to both sides, the court subse­quently granted bail to Manzo­or Pashteen.

Agencies

