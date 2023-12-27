Courteney Cox shares love-hate childhood bond

LONDON-Courteney Cox, the TV show Friends star, has recently shared her complicated relationship with her childhood. She is still struggling with the loss of her friend and co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28. While dealing with the pain of losing a close friend, she is also trying to repair relationships that were damaged in her early years. The Scream star welcomed the Christmas spirit by sharing a few unique before-and-after photos with Santa Claus. The American director disclosed to her 11.9 million Instagram fans that she had a “beef” with the man with the white beard when they were younger. Courtney reminisced about her early years of spending Christmas in the shared clip. She made some hilarious remarks by adding captions to the post, she said, “We weren’t talking that year…but we’re on good terms now Happy holidays everyone!” In her old photo, a baby Courtney seems irritated by Santa Claus, dressed in a cream-coloured romper.