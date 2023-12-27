CPEC helps further strengthen Pak-China relations: President

President Dr Arif Alvi says the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has helped further expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi who called on him in Islamabad today.

The President said under CPEC, a network of roads has been laid across the country whereas infrastructure projects of strategic importance were also included in the mega project.

Terming China as Pakistan’s brotherly country and a permanent strategic partner, he said the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China are of special importance. He said China is the largest trading partner of Pakistan and is an important Foreign Direct Investment source in the country.

Dr Arif Alvi pointed out that the cultural and educational exchanges are important for the strong friendship of the two countries.

Congratulating the recently appointed ambassador to China, he hoped that the strategic partnership with China would further strengthen in future.

The President directed the ambassador to deepen further the trade, economic and cultural relations with China.