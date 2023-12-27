Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes leading goal scorer of 2023 with 53 goals

Anadolu
10:50 AM | December 27, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice Tuesday in the Saudi Super League to become the leading scorer in 2023 with 53 goals. 

"Al Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today," the team wrote on X. "He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each."

The 38-year-old Portuguese successfully converted two penalty kicks in the 5-2 win.

Bayern Munich's Kane and Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe both have 52 goals, while Erling Haaland, who plays for Manchester City, has 50 goals.

But Norwegian striker Haaland is likely to make two Premier League appearances in the remainder of the year as Manchester City are scheduled to face Everton on Wednesday and Sheffield United on Dec. 30.

