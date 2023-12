BUREWALA - Three dacoits looted cash and gold ornament worth Rs 4.6 million from a fam­ily heading to a marriage hall near village Shiekhan, in Burewala. According to police sources, a family was heading to the mar­riage hall in a wagon when it was intercepted by three armed dacoits. The dacoits looted 21 tola of gold and Rs 117,000 cash from the family. Mean­while, one dacoit also opened fire. Resultantly, three persons named Abdul Razaq, Zafran and Muhammad Sanawar sus­tained injuries.