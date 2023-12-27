Data Darbar Hospital cannot afford any adventure: Nasir Iqbal

LAHORE - Central Chairman of Interna­tional Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan has said that Data Darbar Hospital cannot afford any ad­venture. Data Darbar Hospital’s hallmark is its tireless service to humanity. He said that chang­ing its current status will affect the fundamental rights of the citizens. They should not be de­prived of the facilities available to them for six decades.

He said that CM Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi has emerged as the benefactor of the health depart­ment, so he should not allow the provincial authorities to disturb Data Darbar Hospital. Making Data Darbar Hospital a board practice is a conspiracy that will not be allowed to succeed.

This hospital is second to none in the department of oph­thalmology. Instead of making it a rehabilitation center for drug addicts, a new institution should be built outside the city.

Nasir Iqbal further said that free operation facilities are available to patients in Data Darbar Hospital. If they were deprived of the hospital that came into existence in 1961, it would be a gross abuse and worst injustice to the local citi­zens. Every day thousands of patients undergo their medi­cal examination in the outdoor department of the hospital. What will happen to these poor people? He said that more than two hundred eye operations are performed every month in Data Darbar Hospital.

The hospital’s gynecology de­partment is also at the forefront of maternal and child care on a 24/7 basis. He said that Data Darbar Hospital should never be handed over to ANF. Maintaining the long-standing administrative status CM Mohsin Naqvi should further upgrade Data Darbar Hos­pital. He said that the existence of drug addicts cannot be tolerated in the Data Darbar Hospital.