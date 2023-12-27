DC issues detention order of Shah Mehmood Qureshi for 15 days

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday issued detention order of former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for 15 days, informed sources.

With issuance of the detention order, the Adiala Jail authorities had put the leader of PTI again behind the bars for 15 days.

In the detention order, the DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema mentioned that since PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi is involved in a case of attacking GHQ on May 9, his release from prison may pose a threat to peace and order in society.

The DC added that City Police Officer Rawalpindi had suggested a 45-day detention of the said leader on the report of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station RA Bazaar.

The district intelligence committee also agreed with the report of the police and security departments, he said in the orders.

“Therefore, Shah Mehmood Qureshi is detained for 15 days,” the order mentioned.

Astonishingly, DC Rawalpindi issued the detention orders of PTI veteran politician Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the day he was expected to be set free by the authorities of Adiala Jail where he was imprisoned along with former PM and PTI founder Imran Khan in cipher case. A three-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, granted the bails to PTI Chief Imran Khan and Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case on Friday last.

The apex court also ordered the duo to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1 million each.