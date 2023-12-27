DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

NAROWAL - The provision of food items at cheap prices is being ensured throughout the district as performance of price control magistrates is being reviewed daily.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Hassan Raza on Tuesday said price control magistrates should play an active role to maintain stability in prices of food items. The DC said the price control magistrates checked shops on daily basis and not only imposed heavy fine on violators but also seal shops after registering cas­es. According to the District Officer Industries, 21,179 inspections were conducted across the district under the ongoing price campaign on a daily basis regarding hoarding and overcharging. In this regard, 833 shop­keepers were found guilty and fined Rs1,496,200, during the campaign while four cases were registered and 21 people were arrested and one shop was also sealed, he added.