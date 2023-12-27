Defence Ministrysubmits reply in audio leak case

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday submit­ted its reply with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the audio leak case involving Bushra Bibi and the son of former Chief Justice of Pkistsan Saqib Nisar.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. The ministry, in its one-page reply, stated that sever­al inexpensive accessories and tools were read­ily available in the market, simplifying the pro­cess of intercepting audio during phone calls. It further pointed out that some platforms also of­fered such services for a fee, and the content of the audios could also be altered with the use of artificial intelligence.

The ministry said that only social media plat­forms could provide the source of the record­ings posted on them. It mentioned that the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was the competent authority to obtain in­formation from the social media platforms under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Consequently, the court was made to direct the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA for further inves­tigations. The court then adjourned the case till February 19, 2024.