Defence Ministrysubmits reply in audio leak case

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday submitted its reply with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the audio leak case involving Bushra Bibi and the son of former Chief Justice of Pkistsan Saqib Nisar.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. The ministry, in its one-page reply, stated that several inexpensive accessories and tools were readily available in the market, simplifying the process of intercepting audio during phone calls. It further pointed out that some platforms also offered such services for a fee, and the content of the audios could also be altered with the use of artificial intelligence.
The ministry said that only social media platforms could provide the source of the recordings posted on them. It mentioned that the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was the competent authority to obtain information from the social media platforms under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Consequently, the court was made to direct the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA for further investigations. The court then adjourned the case till February 19, 2024.