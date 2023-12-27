Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Defence Ministrysubmits reply in audio leak case

Defence Ministrysubmits reply in audio leak case
Agencies
December 27, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday submit­ted its reply with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the audio leak case involving Bushra Bibi and the son of former Chief Justice of Pkistsan Saqib Nisar. 

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. The ministry, in its one-page reply, stated that sever­al inexpensive accessories and tools were read­ily available in the market, simplifying the pro­cess of intercepting audio during phone calls. It further pointed out that some platforms also of­fered such services for a fee, and the content of the audios could also be altered with the use of artificial intelligence. 

The ministry said that only social media plat­forms could provide the source of the record­ings posted on them. It mentioned that the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was the competent authority to obtain in­formation from the social media platforms under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Consequently, the court was made to direct the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA for further inves­tigations. The court then adjourned the case till February 19, 2024.

PTI holds the bat again

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023