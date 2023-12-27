Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore airport

The international and domestic flight operations at Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore were affected amid dense fog and low visibility on the runway.

As per Lahore airport officials, a total of eight national and foreign flights got cancelled while the other 18 flights got hours of delays as the Lahore airport runway is covered with dense fog causing difficulties for planes in flight operations.

Several international and domestic flights – to and from Lahore airport – were also rescheduled.

According to the received details, the international flights PK-185 from Lahore to Sharjah, PK-898 from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur, PK-230 from Muscat to Lahore, and a private airline flight from Jeddah to Lahore got cancelled.

Meanwhile, the domestic flights PK-302 from Karachi to Lahore and its leg flight PK-303 got cancelled.

Earlier to this, more than 16 flights experienced hours of delays after which a total of six flights – to and from Lahore airport – were canceled amid dense fog and low visibility on the runway at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to the details, the low visibility due to thick fog has affected the schedule of at least 16 domestic and international flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The visibility recorded on the runway is just 350 meters.