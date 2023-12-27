Digital Democracy

The recent failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to introduce a digital voting process and upload electoral rolls on its website has sparked concerns regarding transparency, accessibility, and the equitable participation of citizens in the democratic process. In an era where digitalisation has revolutionised various sectors, the absence of digital voters’ lists is not only detrimental but also imposes unnecessary barriers to a fair electoral landscape.

Despite possessing the capability to digitalise electoral rolls, the reluctance to openly disseminate this information raises serious questions about the transparency of the electoral process. The absence of online accessibility hampers the efforts to maintain statistical data on minorities’ votes, putting them at a significant disadvantage. This lack of transparency not only inflates the cost of contesting elections but also obstructs the active participation of minorities, creating an uneven playing field.

Embracing technology in the electoral process is not merely a matter of convenience; it is a necessity to reduce costs, enhance accessibility, and ensure the active participation of diverse groups, especially those with limited resources. According to a senior ECP official, digitalising electoral rolls could substantially lower expenses compared to the current system of obtaining photocopies from ECP offices. This move could empower new entrants and middle-class contestants, enabling them to strategise more effectively for elections.

Making electoral rolls readily available online would democratise access to vital voter data, allowing political workers to hold party leadership accountable and compile statistics on voting strengths within various constituencies. This transparency is vital, particularly for groups like non-Muslims, whose representation has often been marginalised due to limited data accessibility.

The ECP’s adherence to the Election Act 2017, mandating the computerisation of electoral rolls and provision of tamper-proof copies to candidates, underscores the necessity for swift action. Failure to provide accessible digital lists not only impedes progress but also perpetuates an environment where individuals with limited resources struggle to participate effectively. The Election Commission must swiftly implement digital voting mechanisms and provide easy access to electoral rolls online, thereby fostering a fair and accessible democratic landscape for all citizens.