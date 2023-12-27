Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin dies on Christmas Day

LONDON - Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin has died at the age of 87, it has been confirmed. A statement announced the actor “passed away peacefully” on the morning of Christmas Day adding he was “fighting a long-term illness”. Franklin is best known for portraying Captain Mike Yates of UNIT in Doctor Who from 1971 until 1974. He also appeared in Crossroads and played businessman Denis Rigg in ITV’s Emmerdale. A spokesperson for Franklin told the PA news agency: “We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit, and fantastic storytelling. “He is also well remembered outside the family for his long-running career in TV and theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages. “This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last.” Franklin will be remembered by Doctor Who fans for playing the recurring character of Captain Yates, a companion of the Doctor who helped to repel alien invasions of Earth during classic episodes in the 1970s. He reprised the role in later decades for one-off episodes, including an appearance in the show’s 20th anniversary special in 1983, and attended many fan conventions to talk about the character. In 2012, he told a Doctor Who podcast about the “family atmosphere” on set in the early days of the show, describing it as an “extraordinary” environment to work in. Katy Manning, 77, who also appeared in Doctor Who as Jo Grant between 1971 to 1973, paid tribute.