$5.6b boost in balance of trade signals robust growth, resilience

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Commerce has announced significant achievements in Pakistan’s trade sector amid improvement in the balance of trade of $5.6 billion.

Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz said that the positive trade figures and upwards trend showcase Pakistan’s resilience. The minister said, “We will continue to work towards enabling our exporters and to find new destinations for exports.”

Year-on-Year Increase

in Exports

In the first 20 days of December 2023, Pakistan experienced an outstanding year-on-year increase in exports, amounting to $479 million, reflecting an impressive growth rate of 33.1 percent.

Year-on-Year Decrease in Imports

Conversely, imports during the same period saw a substantial decrease of $405 million, marking a 12.8 percent reduction. This positive trend contributed to an $884 million improvement in the balance of trade for December 2023.

Export Milestone from July to December 2023

From July 1, 2023, to December 20, 2023, Pakistan’s exports soared to $14 billion, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year increase of $709 million, translating to a substantial 5.3 percent improvement.

Import Decline in the Same Period

Import figures during the same period (1 July 2023 to 20 December 2023) dropped to $24.3 billion from $29.2 billion in FY-2022, reflecting a notable year-on-year decrease of $4.9 billion. This comes down to a year-on-year improvement in the balance of trade of $5.6 billion.

Sectoral Performance

Agricultural and food exports: Notably, the agricultural and food exports witnessed an extraordinary 109.2 percent year-on-year increase, totaling $574.6 million in the first 20 days of December 2023. This surge can be attributed to robust performances in maize, corn, ethyl, alcohol, tobacco, and rice exports. Textile and manufacturing and engineering sectors: The textile sector and manufacturing and engineering sector demonstrated a commendable 15 percent year-on-year increase in exports during the first 20 days of December 2023.

Top export Destinations

Pakistan’s exports witnessed significant growth to key destinations, including Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Madagascar, and China. Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz expressed confidence in the continuation of this upward trend, emphasising the ministry’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for trade and economic growth. These achievements underscore Pakistan’s resilience and competitiveness in the global market.