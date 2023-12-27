DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Secretary (DS) Communication and Works (C&W) South Pun­jab Syed Waseem Hasan inspected the mainte­nance work of the road from Rahim Yar Khan Nore Wali Railway Cross­ing to Sadiqabad. SDO Highways Rahim Yar Khan briefed about the details of the project. He said that the maintenance work of the 19.73 km long road is being completed with an estimated cost of more than Rs 955 million. Deputy Secretary Com­munication and Works (Admin) South Punjab Syed Waseem Hasan re­viewed the development work. He directed that all the construction works should be completed on time. He said that no com­promise must be made on quality so that people of the area can benefit from the road for a longer time.