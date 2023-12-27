ECP accepts nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE - The Returning Officer has accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130, PML-N leader Bilal Yasin claimed on Tuesday.
While talking to reporters, he said that no objections were filed against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers. He further predicted Sharif’s success in the February 8 election, expressing optimism about his fourth term as prime minister.
Speaking on this occasion, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Parvaiz said that the Election Commission had established a portal for scrutiny of the nomination papers adding that Nawaz Sharif met all the conditions given in the law.
It is pertinent to mention here that NA-130 was native constituency of the PML-N Supremo and he had already contested elections from this constituency. Lahore’s National Assembly Constituency NA-130 covers the outer part of the inner city which includes Gowal Mandi and Ankarkali among other areas.
Bilal Yasin himself is contesting the election from the provincial seat of this constituency PP-173. Also, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the only leader that has always pulled off miracles for the people of Pakistan and rescued the country from crisis.
Presiding the session of the PML-N Parliamentary Board meeting along with Nawaz at PML-N Model Town Secretariat, Shehbaz said that the country was suffering miserably from unbearably long hours of electricity load-shedding. But, Nawaz changed the fate of the country by working day and night to achieve the unbelievable task of adding 15000 megawatts of new electricity to the national grid.
Shehbaz lashed out against those who promised over 300 hydel dams across Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province. They fooled the nation, insulted them, and defrauded them with this hollow claims and provinces, because they could not even build a single one of those dams.
The former Prime Minister said that Nawaz was a people’s person and his bond with his nation and the nation’s bond with him are unbreakable. That, he said, was what set him apart from any other leader of any political party. He pledged that after the people of Pakistan vote PMLN in, Nawaz Sharif will rescue the nation from the devastating socio-economic crisis faced by the hardworking Pakistanis.
PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President and former Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Election Cell Head Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, and the President of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, are also participated in the meeting.
In addition to central and provincial office bearers, the board meeting included the participation of regional coordinators. The Parliamentary Board of the Muslim League (N) mulled over candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Since December 2nd, the Parliamentary Board has deliberated on the names of party candidates from various regions, including Sargodha Division, Rawalpindi District, Hazara, Malakand Division, Balochistan Province, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Sindh, Karachi, and Faisalabad.
PROF SAJID MIR CALLS ON NAWAZ SHARIF
Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Amir Prof Sajid Mir called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.
The political situation of the country, election preparations and cooperation between the two parties were discussed during the meeting. PML-N Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and others were present.
Prof Sajid Mir paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif for serving the country and its people and congratulated him and Maryam Nawaz for acquittal from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.
Meanwhile, Former Federal Minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Tuesday advocated for a government of national consensus post the February polls, aiming to alleviate the prevailing bitterness in the country’s political landscape.
Speaking to the media, he called for a collective effort towards national cohesion, emphasizing the importance of bringing diverse stakeholders together.
The PML-N leader talked of the escalating political and religious turmoil in society, highlighting its detrimental impact on the nation. The former minister expressed concern about the growing negativity among the populace and emphasized the urgency of healing these wounds. In response to a query, he acknowledged that exchanging critical statements during elections was a global norm. He pointed out that post-election political adversaries often set aside their differences and become allies after the polls. Regarding the upcoming elections, he refrained from predicting a two-thirds majority but expressed confidence in PML-N securing a significant majority in the National Assembly. When asked about personal animosities, he clarified that he harbored no enmity towards anyone.
Meanwhile, the nomination papers of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for National Assembly seats of NA-194 (Larkana-1) and NA-196 (Kamber Shahdadkot-1) were accepted on Tuesday. Bilawal Bhutto has submitted nomination papers for three NA seats from Larkana, Kamber Shahdad Kot and Lahore. Meanwhile, the nomination paper of President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was also accepted for PS-11 (Larkana-II).