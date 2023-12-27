ECP accepts nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE - The Returning Officer has accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nomina­tion papers for NA-130, PML-N leader Bilal Ya­sin claimed on Tuesday.

While talking to re­porters, he said that no objections were filed against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers. He further predicted Sharif’s success in the February 8 election, expressing optimism about his fourth term as prime minister.

Speaking on this oc­casion, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Parvaiz said that the Election Commission had estab­lished a portal for scruti­ny of the nomination pa­pers adding that Nawaz Sharif met all the condi­tions given in the law.

It is pertinent to men­tion here that NA-130 was native constituency of the PML-N Supremo and he had already con­tested elections from this constituency. La­hore’s National Assem­bly Constituency NA-130 covers the outer part of the inner city which includes Gowal Mandi and Ankarkali among other areas.

Bilal Yasin himself is contesting the election from the provincial seat of this constituency PP-173. Also, Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the only leader that has always pulled off miracles for the peo­ple of Pakistan and rescued the country from crisis.

Presiding the session of the PML-N Parliamentary Board meeting along with Nawaz at PML-N Model Town Secretariat, Shehbaz said that the country was suffering miserably from unbear­ably long hours of electricity load-shedding. But, Nawaz changed the fate of the country by working day and night to achieve the unbeliev­able task of adding 15000 mega­watts of new electricity to the na­tional grid.

Shehbaz lashed out against those who promised over 300 hydel dams across Khyber Pukh­tunkhwa province. They fooled the nation, insulted them, and de­frauded them with this hollow claims and provinces, because they could not even build a single one of those dams.

The former Prime Minister said that Nawaz was a people’s person and his bond with his nation and the nation’s bond with him are unbreakable. That, he said, was what set him apart from any oth­er leader of any political party. He pledged that after the people of Pakistan vote PMLN in, Nawaz Sharif will rescue the nation from the devastating socio-economic crisis faced by the hardworking Pakistanis.

PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President and former Chief Minister of Punjab Ham­za Shehbaz, Election Cell Head Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ah­san Iqbal, and the President of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, En­gineer Amir Muqam, are also par­ticipated in the meeting.

In addition to central and pro­vincial office bearers, the board meeting included the participation of regional coordinators. The Par­liamentary Board of the Muslim League (N) mulled over candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Since December 2nd, the Parliamenta­ry Board has deliberated on the names of party candidates from various regions, including Sargod­ha Division, Rawalpindi District, Hazara, Malakand Division, Balo­chistan Province, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chak­wal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Sindh, Kara­chi, and Faisalabad.

PROF SAJID MIR CALLS ON NAWAZ SHARIF

Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pak­istan Amir Prof Sajid Mir called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

The political situation of the country, election preparations and cooperation between the two parties were discussed dur­ing the meeting. PML-N Chair­man Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Punjab Pres­ident Rana Sanaullah Khan and others were present.

Prof Sajid Mir paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif for serving the coun­try and its people and congratu­lated him and Maryam Nawaz for acquittal from National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) references.

Meanwhile, Former Federal Minister and senior PML-N lead­er Khawaja Asif on Tuesday advo­cated for a government of nation­al consensus post the February polls, aiming to alleviate the pre­vailing bitterness in the country’s political landscape.

Speaking to the media, he called for a collective effort towards na­tional cohesion, emphasizing the importance of bringing diverse stakeholders together.

The PML-N leader talked of the escalating political and religious turmoil in society, highlighting its detrimental impact on the nation. The former minister expressed concern about the growing neg­ativity among the populace and emphasized the urgency of heal­ing these wounds. In response to a query, he acknowledged that ex­changing critical statements dur­ing elections was a global norm. He pointed out that post-election po­litical adversaries often set aside their differences and become al­lies after the polls. Regarding the upcoming elections, he refrained from predicting a two-thirds ma­jority but expressed confidence in PML-N securing a significant ma­jority in the National Assembly. When asked about personal ani­mosities, he clarified that he har­bored no enmity towards anyone.

Meanwhile, the nomination pa­pers of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for National As­sembly seats of NA-194 (Lar­kana-1) and NA-196 (Kamber Shahdadkot-1) were accepted on Tuesday. Bilawal Bhutto has submitted nomination papers for three NA seats from Larkana, Kamber Shahdad Kot and Lahore. Meanwhile, the nomination paper of President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was also ac­cepted for PS-11 (Larkana-II).