Wednesday, December 27, 2023
ECP clarifies that it doesn’t upload electoral rolls on website

Web Desk
6:20 PM | December 27, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan has clarified that it does not upload electoral rolls on its website to prevent misuse of personal data of voters and cyber-attack from hostile agencies.

Responding to a news story filed by Kalbe Ali that appeared in the daily DAWN, the commission stated that there is a laid down procedure under Elections Act 2017 and Election Rules 2017 to obtain hard and soft copy of electoral rolls. It said there is no provision in the election law to upload electoral rolls on its website.

The ECP further stated electoral rolls contain personal information of voters, including name, identity card number, father name as well as picture and anti-state organizations can misuse this data.

The commission said the ECP has given a facility SMS Service for the public so that voters can check their particulars by sending their CNIC Number to 8300. It said electoral rolls have been compiled under Joint Electorates as per law instead of based on religion.

The commission said a candidate or any other person can obtain copies of electoral rolls as per procedure.

