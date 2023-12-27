ECP to indict Imran, Fawad in contempt case today

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan [ECP] will indict former prime minister and PTI founder chairman Imran Khan and former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry today for alleged­ly hurling contemptuous remarks against the electoral watchdog.

It is to be mentioned here that Im­ran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry could not be indicted in the contempt of Election Commission and Chief Elec­tion Commissioner case twice. The case hearing was adjourned till today to frame charges. Earlier, a four-member team of the commission, led by Sindh member Nisar Durrani, conducted the case hearing at the Adiala Jail. The Lahore High Court had also constituted a three-member larger bench on the petition of Imran Khan against his jail trial in this case. The LHC chief justice had constituted the full bench, headed by Justice Alia Neelam and including Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural. Meanwhile, Imran Khan approached the Supreme Court seeking nullification of his conviction in the Toshakhana case and the trial court’s verdict. Lawyers of the PTI’s top leader submitted the appeal against his Toshakhana conviction after rectifying the objections raised by the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office earlier. The SC Registrar’s Office had returned Khan’s appeal on December 23, saying the documents attached to the appeal were incomplete and directing the petitioner to refile it with all the relevant papers on January 6.