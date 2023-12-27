Employment emergency

I write to highlight Pakistan’s severe unemployment crisis, stressing the immediate need for collaborative action.
High joblessness not only affects individuals but also hampers overall economic progress. We must focus on holistic strategies to generate employment opportunities and aid job seekers.
I call for joint efforts, involving government policies, private sector engagement, and skill development programs. By addressing root causes like skills mismatches and limited job openings, we can pave the way for sustainable economic growth.
Let’s unite to combat unemployment, ensuring every Pakistani has meaningful job opportunities for a brighter future.
MALAIKA ZAHID,
Islamabad.