Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Employment emergency

December 27, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I write to highlight Pakistan’s severe unemployment crisis, stressing the immediate need for collaborative action.

High joblessness not only af­fects individuals but also hampers overall economic progress. We must focus on holistic strategies to generate employment opportu­nities and aid job seekers.

I call for joint efforts, involving government policies, private sec­tor engagement, and skill devel­opment programs. By addressing root causes like skills mismatch­es and limited job openings, we can pave the way for sustainable economic growth.

Let’s unite to combat unemploy­ment, ensuring every Pakistani has meaningful job opportunities for a brighter future.

MALAIKA ZAHID,

Islamabad.

