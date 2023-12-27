Wednesday, December 27, 2023
fgeha postpones auction of class-iii commercial plots, fuel station

December 27, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABADD - The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) announces the postponement of the Auction event for Class-III commercial plots in Sector G-13 & G-14 and a fuel station plot in the Mauve Area, Sector G-14/4, Islamabad.
It is worth to mention that for the said auction a media campaign was also launched in leading newspapers of Pakistan and auction was scheduled on 27th and 28th  December 2023.
The decision to postpone the auction has been made in consideration of unforeseen circumstances. The new date for the auction will be announced in due course, providing ample time for interested parties to prepare for this significant opportunity.

