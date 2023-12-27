Fog blanket shuts highways

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s motorways, usu­ally bustling with activity, have succumbed to an unex­pected adversary dense fog that paralyzed life, as win­ter’s icy grip tightens, ma­jor routes across the coun­try find themselves veiled in mist, causing disruptions and diversions. The NHMP public relations officer said on Tues­day that on the highways from the South to the North, the fog has painted a challeng­ing landscape for travellers, prompting road closures and diversions that demand at­tention. In this comprehen­sive report, we unravel the intricate web of closed high­ways, foggy patches, and un­expected roadwork, providing a detailed guide for those nav­igating these fog-laden corri­dors. In a surprising turn of events, the South Side traf­fic near Sheikhupura faces di­version at kilometer 47, as the fog thickens its cloak over the roads. The road closures from Mehmood Booti to Sambrial Main Toll Plaza (kilometres 0 to 91) exacerbate the situa­tion, affecting both North and Southbound lanes.