Fog blanket shuts highways

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s motorways, usually bustling with activity, have succumbed to an unexpected adversary dense fog that paralyzed life, as winter’s icy grip tightens, major routes across the country find themselves veiled in mist, causing disruptions and diversions. The NHMP public relations officer said on Tuesday that on the highways from the South to the North, the fog has painted a challenging landscape for travellers, prompting road closures and diversions that demand attention. In this comprehensive report, we unravel the intricate web of closed highways, foggy patches, and unexpected roadwork, providing a detailed guide for those navigating these fog-laden corridors. In a surprising turn of events, the South Side traffic near Sheikhupura faces diversion at kilometer 47, as the fog thickens its cloak over the roads. The road closures from Mehmood Booti to Sambrial Main Toll Plaza (kilometres 0 to 91) exacerbate the situation, affecting both North and Southbound lanes.