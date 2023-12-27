Four die, 7 injured in separate road accidents

HYDERABAD - The road accidents on the highways in Jamshoro district on Tuesday claimed 2 lives and left 7 others injured including 4 policemen in separate incidents. According to the police, a car traveling from Karachi to Jamshoro overturned on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, leaving 2 men dead and a woman and her daughter injured. The police identified the deceased as Haji Gulzar Arain, owner of a travel agency, and Abdul Rehman. Arain’s wife Razia and daughter Hifza were injured in the accident and they were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. In another accident of a car on the Indus highway near Petaro toll plaza, 4 policemen and a boy were injured. The injured include ASI Malook Brohi, constables Ali Akbar Panhwar, Ghulam Hussain Panhwar, Pervez Khoso and 12 years old Hasnain. They all were shifted to the LUH.