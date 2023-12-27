Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Fruit, vegetable markets at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman near completion
December 27, 2023
QUETTA  -  On the special directive of Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mar­dan Khan Domki, the masterpiece project of construction of a fruit and vegetable market under construc­tion in the Pak-Afghan border area of Chaman has entered the final stage of completion. The formal inauguration of the project would be done in the middle of February, said press release issued here on Tuesday. 

According to the Planning and De­velopment Department, this state-of-the-art project would play an impor­tant role in the economic and financial development of Balochistan with the mutual monetary cooperation of the federal and provincial governments.

The sources said that the project costing Rs 1656.936 million to be con­structed in Chaman includes a truck stand, taxi stand, bus stand, fruit and vegetable market, central dual car­riageway, and mosque.

This project, which would be built in the border area of Balochistan, Chaman would be an important cen­ter for the supply and delivery of ag­ricultural products. Buying and sell­ing which would provide facilities not only to the business professionals associated with the fruits and veg­etables business so that timely and quality delivery of fruits and vegeta­bles within the country would also be possible from Chaman, he said.

