Gold rates up by Rs300 to Rs219,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD -The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs219,600 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs219,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs258 to Rs188,272 from Rs188,014, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs172,582 from Rs172,347, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2,072, the association reported.