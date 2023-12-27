Gwadar University delegation visits Pakistan-China Institute

GWADAR - An eleven-member delegation of students of the University of Gwadar has visited the Pakistan-China Institute (CPI) under the Balochistan Youth Engage­ment Programme. “This multifaceted endeavour, strategically crafted to deepen bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, unveiled a compre­hensive agenda, aimed at enriching the understand­ing and collaboration between Pakistan and China,” a news release said on Tuesday. The initiative’s pri­mary focus is to empower the vibrant youth of the Balochistan region, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of both nations. At the core of this enlightening experience was the 8th CPEC Media Forum, providing an immersive plat­form for the delegation to gain profound insights into the far-reaching impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Balochistan.

Beyond a conventional information-sharing ses­sion, this forum facilitated dynamic and thought-provoking discussions, fostering a nuanced and deeper comprehension of this transformative stra­tegic initiative. The students had an exclusive ses­sion with Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute, which provided a unique space for a rich exchange of ideas and per­spectives, amplifying the depth of understanding for both the delegation and the hosting institute. The delegation further enriched their experience with a guided visit to the Parliament House and Senate of Pakistan. Engaging with Muhammad Mushtaq, Special Secretary/Advisor (Legislation), National Assembly Secretariat, provided valuable insights into the intricate legislative processes shaping the nation’s policies. Renowned commu­nication strategist at Institute of Regional Studies Reema Shokat brought her expertise to the fore­front, emphasizing the paramount role of effective communication in both academic and diplomatic spheres between Pakistan and China.

In another session, Moin ul Haque, former Am­bassador of Pakistan to China, shared experiences and perspectives, offering a historical lens on the evolution of diplomatic relations. Beyond the con­fines of formal engagements, the delegation actively cemented diplomatic ties with a visit to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. The delegation had a chance to meet with Bao Zhong, Counsellor of the Politi­cal and Media Section at the Embassy of China in Pakistan. This diplomatic rendezvous symbolized the ongoing collaboration and laid the groundwork for potential future partnerships in the academic realm. It served as a testament to the commit­ment to fostering enduring connections beyond the boundaries of structured events. The Balochistan Youth Engagement Programme, meticulously or­ganized by the Pakistan-China Institute, stands not only as a beacon in orchestrating events but as a cornerstone in nurturing lasting connections and fostering mutual understanding between the youth of Balochistan and China. The echoes of this transformative visit resonate far beyond the events themselves, leaving an indelible mark on the partic­ipants and the broader landscape of Pakistan-China relations. The event serves as a testament to the enduring commitment to building a stronger, more interconnected future for Pakistan and China.