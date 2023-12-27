Handball trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme concludes at Abbottabad  

PESHAWAR - The handball trails under Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme has concluded at Kunj Football Stadium, Abbottabad in which 14 players have been selected for the forthcoming Provincial Handball League to be played under the aegis of the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar. International handball player Naveedur Rehman and Director of Distance Education System Dr. Noorzada were there and monitored the performance of the players before selecting them for the team to represent Hazara Region in the Provincial Handball League to be played in Peshawar. Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony. In the Provincial Handball League teams from Hazara, Swat, Bannu, Peshawar and Mardan would take part and out of that two teams would be short-listed for the National Handball League, also to be played in Peshawar. The trials at Bannu will be held from December 28-29, 2023. Among the players selected in the trials are Owais Khan, Shahryar Khan, Zahoor Khan, Kamran Khan, Ikhtshamul Haque, M Abbas, M Aqib, Amar Khan, Abdul Haseeb, Inam Khan, Saddam Hakeem, Kashifullah, M Salman and Ghafran Elahi are included.