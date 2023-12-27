Hopeful beginnings

Stepping into 2024, I feel hope­ful and reflective. The calen­dar flips to welcome a new year, promising fresh starts and oppor­tunities. Reflecting on the past year, filled with growth, challeng­es, and defining moments, we’ve proven our strength and resil­ience. As we embrace 2024, let’s carry lessons from our journey, welcoming positive changes.

New Year’s resolutions serve as guiding stars, illuminating the path to self-improvement. Wheth­er it’s kindness, self-care, or learn­ing, these goals shape a better fu­ture. In the spirit of “new year, new me,” let’s approach 2024 with con­fidence. Setting achievable goals allows us to celebrate small wins, avoiding the frustration of unre­alistic expectations. Remember, every step forward is a triumph worth celebrating. Let’s make 2024 an adventure of growth and joy. Cheers to realistic goals, posi­tive changes, and celebrating vic­tories, no matter how small.

CHAKAR DAWOOD,

Balochistan.