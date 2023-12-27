Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICT Labour Dept seals 8 petrol pump nozzles on account of short measure  

APP
December 27, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Labour Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday continued regular inspections of petrol pumps across the Federal Capital.  According to an ICT Administration spokesperson, the teams of Labour Department sealed eight nozzles of different petrol pumps on account of short measure. 

“The violations will be dealt with in accordance with the Weights & Measures Act 1976 and Rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Food Department team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Pothwar visited the area of Shams Colony and sealed four illegal factories.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023