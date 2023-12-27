IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalisation of IPO-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-The Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday joined hands and signed an agreement for the digitalisation and automation of IPO Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Director General, IPO Ms Shazia Adnan and Director General, PITB Saima R Shaikh for automation and digitalisation IPO to facilitate the common masses and business in the country.

On this occasion, Chairman IPO, Ambassador Farukh Amil said that the visibility on indifferent platforms and public awareness are the major priority of IPO at this time, which will make it accessible to the business classes and especially the youth.

The chairman IPO said that at present, we were working on digitalisation of IPO with the support of PITB, which was an important tool for modernising institutions in the modern world, which provided facilities to the public and business classes.

He said that a large part of the population of Pakistan consisted of youth and the youth were currently mostly connected to IT and social media and after this facility, they would be able to make online complaints or other facilities in IPO.

Farukh said that IPO was currently making the youth aware of IPO in universities and educational institutions, which would increase the trend of financial education among them. He said that after automation in the IPO, there would be transparency and simplification of processes in the institution.

On this occasion, Director General, IPO, Shazia Adnan said that after this agreement with PITB, online payments and another documentation process would be made easy in the next two months and this would also promote Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in IPO. She said with this agreement, you can do documentation or payment processes through 27 different channels including online banking which will provide convenience to people.

The DG IPO said that work on this process started last October 2023 and now 17 forms could be submitted through the online system.

She said that now people will not need to come to the IPO office for the process, the process has been simplified through 33 different modules. Shazia said that now “we are strengthening the digitalization regime in the IPO so that the trend of Ease of Doing Business increases in the organisation and facilities become available”.

She said the primary objective of this MoU is to provide the basis for the IPO-PAKISTAN to digitise its collection and payment system by implementing an alternate method of payments. She said that a technology-based solution had to be devised that would provide an easy mode of collection for IPO-PAKISTAN using digital mediums such as mobile applications and web portals.

This will also help IPO-Pakistan to integrate with all banking channels to monitor financial transactions related to multiple modes of collections which may result in increasing the revenue for the government and streaming the financial operations, she said. Meanwhile, DG PITB Saima R Sheikh said that PITB was currently providing institutional support for digitisation of IPO, which would simplify the process of IPO and make it easier for the people. She said that the ease of doing business in an IPO would be improved by the online process and the efficiency of the organisation will increase.

Saima said that facilities will be made available to the people through online systems such as baking and APPs. Director General, PITB said that after this online system comes, the services and delivery system will be better and the working of the organisation will be better.

Regarding the scope of the project, she said that the scope comprised the automation and digitisation of payment collection of IPO-Pakistan via all Alternative Delivery Channels (ADC) in an efficient manner.

She said that PITB would provide a web-based software solution named PayZen to digitise the payments against all collections and payments of IPO-Pakistan by integrating their line of business application. In the future once digital challans will be issued by IPO-Pakistan, PSID will appear on those digital challans, she added.