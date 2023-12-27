Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

GAZA - Israel on Tuesday kept up its strikes against Gaza targets despite grave concern ex­pressed by the United Nations, and interna­tional calls for a halt to the Israel-Hamas war.

Prime Minister Ben­jamin Netanyahu again vowed there would be no peace until the de­struction of Hamas, which rules Gaza, and the military said the war would last months.

Israel’s army said it struck military sites and tunnel shafts in Jabalia, north­ern Gaza, as well as in Khan Yu­nis in the south, as heavy ground combat continued.

Black smoke clouded the sky over central Gaza on Tuesday af­ternoon and, in the south, horse-drawn carts carried some victims to hospital in Khan Yunis, AFP im­ages showed. The withering mili­tary campaign in Gaza, launched after unprecedented Hamas at­tacks against southern Israe­li communities on October 7, has caused mass civilian casualties, widespread hunger and reduced much of the coastal territory to rubble. Internet and telephone services were again cut across the Palestinian territory, “due to the ongoing offensive,” announced Ga­za’s main telecoms firm, Paltel.

“We are gravely concerned about the continued bombard­ment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces,” Seif Magango, spokesman for the United Nations Human Rights Office, said in a statement.

“It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombard­ment comes after Israeli forces or­dered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah.”

Netanyahu, however, reiterated Israel would stay the course.

“Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarised and Pal­estinian society must be deradi­calised,” he said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published late Mon­day. “These are the three prereq­uisites for peace”, he wrote.

On Tuesday Israel’s army chief Herzi Halevi told a news confer­ence that the war “will continue for many more months”, a point made earlier this month by De­fence Minister Yoav Gallant who said “it will last more than sever­al months”. AFPTV images from Gaza City’s devastated and largely deserted Tal al-Hawa area showed dirt roads winding through moun­tains of rubble amid multi-storey buildings pancaked by strikes or standing askew.

“The destruction is very great, and all the owners of the place have been displaced to the south,” said one Palestinian man. “May God help people through the mis­fortunes they are in.”

Some residents of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza re­turned to the ruins of their homes after strikes that Gaza’s health ministry said killed at least 70 people. AFP was unable to inde­pendently verify that toll.

Sean Casey, a World Health Or­ganization Emergency Medical Teams coordinator, was part of a WHO mission to the Al-Aqsa Mar­tyrs Hospital in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah city after the refugee camp strikes.

In a video shot inside the hos­pital, Casey appeared to be fight­ing back tears as he described a nine-year-old boy, Ahmed, “being treated basically with sedation to ease his suffering as he dies”, af­ter receiving a head wound when a building was struck. Only a mi­nority of Gaza’s hospitals are even partly functioning, says the WHO, whose Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus repeated his “call for an immediate cease­fire”. The Israeli army said it was “reviewing the incident” at Al-Maghazi and added it is “commit­ted to international law including taking feasible steps to minimise harm to civilians”.

Israel has been under increasing pressure from its allies to protect non-combatants.

US-ISRAELI CONSULTATIONS

Gaza’s 2.4 million people are en­during dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine, with only limited aid entering.

An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN, many having fled south.

Netanyahu told members of his conservative Likud party on Mon­day that he was ready to support the voluntary migration of civil­ians out of the Gaza Strip, the Is­raeli newspaper Haaretz reported. He reportedly told party mem­bers “our problem is not wheth­er to allow an exit, but that there will be countries that are willing to absorb an exit”. In a statement, Hamas rejected as “absurd” any such discussion. “There can’t be exile and there is no other choice than to remain on our land.”

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the idea of pushing Palestinians into Egypt “is a nonstarter”. Blinken was meeting on Tuesday with Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan “for face-to-face consultations on a number of matters related to the conflict in Gaza and the return of hostages held by Hamas”, National Securi­ty Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said. The war has stoked regional tensions.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution­ary Guard Corps said an Israe­li air strike in Syria killed the se­nior Quds Force commander Razi Moussavi. President Ebrahim Rai­si vowed Israel “will certainly pay for this crime”.

Explosions were heard and mis­siles sighted near a vessel transit­ing the Red Sea off Yemen’s port of Hodeida, which is controlled by Houthis, the Royal Navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Opera­tions (UKMTO) said, reporting the latest incident in the waterway vi­tal for global trade.

In Iraq, the US military launched strikes on pro-Iran groups it has blamed for numerous attacks on US and allied forces since the Is­rael-Hamas war began. The strike claimed at least one life, according to Iraqi authorities. An anti-tank missile fired by Lebanon’s Hez­bollah movement wounded nine soldiers as they rescued a civilian injured in another cross-border strike, Israel’s military said.

Violence has also surged in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday.