Quaid-e-Azam Day, observed annually on December 25th, commemorates the birth of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is a national holiday symbolising unity and identity.
Born in Karachi in 1876, Jinnah initially excelled academically and pursued a successful legal career. His shift to politics came as he witnessed the growing struggle for Muslim rights in British India.
Jinnah became a prominent advocate for Muslim self-determination, leading the Muslim League in demanding a separate homeland. Through skilled negotiation and determination, he led the Muslim League to victory in the 1946 elections.
On August 14th, 1947, Pakistan became a reality, fulfilling the dream of a separate Muslim state. Jinnah, known as the Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader), became the first Governor-General, laying the foundation for the new nation despite immense challenges.
Quaid-e-Azam Day is now a vibrant celebration of national pride and remembrance. From grand flag-raising ceremonies at dawn to poignant wreath-laying at Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi, the day embodies unity and reflection.
By recalling Jinnah’s legacy and upholding his values, we can ensure that Quaid-e-Azam Day goes beyond mere celebration, becoming a catalyst for positive change and a brighter future for Pakistan.
KASHISH SHAIKH,
Larkana.