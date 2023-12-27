Quaid-e-Azam Day, observed annually on December 25th, commemorates the birth of Paki­stan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jin­nah. It is a national holiday sym­bolising unity and identity.

Born in Karachi in 1876, Jinnah initially excelled academically and pursued a successful legal career. His shift to politics came as he wit­nessed the growing struggle for Muslim rights in British India.

Jinnah became a prominent advocate for Muslim self-deter­mination, leading the Muslim League in demanding a separate homeland. Through skilled nego­tiation and determination, he led the Muslim League to victory in the 1946 elections.

On August 14th, 1947, Paki­stan became a reality, fulfilling the dream of a separate Muslim state. Jinnah, known as the Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader), became the first Governor-General, laying the foundation for the new nation de­spite immense challenges.

Quaid-e-Azam Day is now a vi­brant celebration of national pride and remembrance. From grand flag-raising ceremonies at dawn to poignant wreath-laying at Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi, the day embodies unity and reflection.

By recalling Jinnah’s legacy and upholding his values, we can en­sure that Quaid-e-Azam Day goes beyond mere celebration, becom­ing a catalyst for positive change and a brighter future for Pakistan.

KASHISH SHAIKH,

Larkana.