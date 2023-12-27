Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Kh Asif serves Rs1bn defamation notice on Usman Dar, his mother
Web Desk
10:34 PM | December 27, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Wednesday sent a defamation notice of Rs one billion to former PTI leader Usman Dar and his mother.

The notice said that Dar and his mother levelled false allegations to defame Khawaja Asif. The defamation notice called on Dar and his mother, Rehana Dar, to pay Rs1 billion in damages within 14 days.

Rehana Dar and Kh Asif are contesting the elections from the National Assembly’s NA-73 constituency.

Earlier this month, Rehana accused Kh Asif of orchestrating the police action and being manhandled by the raiding party.

In a video statement, Dar's mother said that her house was broken into by people who manhandled her, pulled her hair, and tore her shirt.

Asif demanded to pay the damages within 14 days in the notice, mentioning the allegations made by Dar and his mother in the notice.

