KP minister visits Mardan Medical Complex

PESHAWAR - Caretak­er Minister for Industries and Technical Educa­tion, Aamir Abdullah, conducted a late-night visit to Mardan Medical Complex (MTI). Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saeed­ullah Jan, the minister was warmly welcomed by Dr. Azam Manan, DMS of Mardan Medical Complex.

During the visit, the minister toured several critical wards, including the OPD, Accident and Emergency Ward, Neurosurgery Ward, Orthopedic Ward, Medical Ward, and CCU (Cardiology Ward). Expressing con­cern for patients’ well-being, he inquired about their health status, medication availability, and the pres­ence of medical professionals. Highlighting the gov­ernment’s commitment to enhancing services, the minister mentioned the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa program aimed at bolstering various services across the province. This initiative involves ministerial visits to districts to assess and further improve the ex­isting facilities for the public. Addressing the medical staff, he emphasized the importance of delivering top-tier healthcare services while maintaining courteous treatment towards patients. Furthermore, he pledged support to address the hospital’s diverse needs, ensur­ing an improved healthcare environment.