KP reports lowest number of dengue cases in 2023: Secy health

PESHAWAR - Secretary Health Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam, stated that in the year 2023, there were 20,566 suspected cases of dengue reported. After screening 19,013 cases, den­gue was confirmed in 747 in­dividuals.

Notably, no fatalities have been recorded due to den­gue this year. Compared to the 22,960 cases reported last year, the current figure of 747 cases indicates a significant 97% re­duction. These details were re­leased in a statement from his office on Tuesday.

Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam highlighted that despite limited resources and funding, Civil defense and other line de­partments have demonstrated improved efficiency in tackling dengue. He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports the lowest number of dengue cases in the entire country.

Furthermore, he shared that over 10 million homes were checked as part of the dengue prevention campaign. Dengue larvicides were used in more than 9,000 homes where the presence of dengue larvae was confirmed. Additionally, the ex­amination of over three million potential larval habitats took place.

Regarding awareness initi­atives, the official stated that Lady Health Visitors deliv­ered over 200,000 awareness messages as part of the Den­gue Awareness Campaign. A total of 4,462 awareness ses­sions including Dengue Aware­ness Walks and lectures were conducted. He also commended the religious leaders, division­al and districts administrations and the health department em­ployees for successfully limiting dengue cases to 747.