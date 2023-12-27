Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday called for ensuring free and fair elections scheduled for February 8 2024, adding that it is imperative for democracy. While addressing the press conference in DI Khan, he demanded a level playing field for all political par­ties in the run-up to the general elections to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral exercise. He asserted that no party should be coerced or marginalized in the political process, advocating for equal opportunities for everyone to engage in politics.

“The masses will not accept any government unless free and fair elections are ensured. The credibility of the Parliament will be nothing if transparent elec­tions are not conducted in the country,” he added. He said that this time if the selection process was adopted instead of transpar­ent elections, the nation would not accept it because now there was a majority of conscious young people, and they would not accept the selection.