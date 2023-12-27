Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

Kundi calls for free, fair general elections
APP
December 27, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -   Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday called for ensuring free and fair elections scheduled for February 8 2024, adding that it is imperative for democracy. While addressing the press conference in DI Khan, he demanded a level playing field for all political par­ties in the run-up to the general elections to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral exercise. He asserted that no party should be coerced or marginalized in the political process, advocating for equal opportunities for everyone to engage in politics.

“The masses will not accept any government unless free and fair elections are ensured. The credibility of the Parliament will be nothing if transparent elec­tions are not conducted in the country,” he added. He said that this time if the selection process was adopted instead of transpar­ent elections, the nation would not accept it because now there was a majority of conscious young people, and they would not accept the selection.

PTI holds the bat again

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023