Man dies in Muzaffargarh road accident

MUZAFFARGARH - A man lost his life after be­ing hit by a trawler on Mu­zaffargarh Alipur Road near Ada Loharwala on Tuesday.

According to Rescue Resources, The accident occurred near Ada Lohar­wala when 25-year-old Arsalan was sitting on the roof of the van. Witnesses reported that a trawler came from behind, hit­ting Arsalan and causing him to fall to the ground, where he died instantly. On receiving the informa­tion, the rescue control room in Muzaffargarh dis­patched an ambulance to the accident site and in­formed the police control. The accident occurred due to the mistake of Arsalan placing himself on the roof of the vehicle, Police said.

FIVE INJURED IN ACCIDENT DUE TO INTENSE FOG IN PATTOKI

At least five persons got injured in a collision due to intense fog and slippery road near Phool Nagar on Tuesday. According to res­cue sources, a tragic acci­dent occurred on Multan Road near Phoolnagar, as a dozen vehicles collided due to intense fog, resultantly, five people got injured. The injured have been identi­fied as 20-year-old Rizwan, 22-year-old Salim, 25-year-old Jabar, 36-year-old Amir, and 55-year-old Rahmat. Rescue teams reached the site and transfered the in­jured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.