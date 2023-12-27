Minister directs completion of KP E-Governance Project

PESHAWAR - Dr. Najeeb Ullah Marwat, the Provincial Caretaker Minister for Science and Information Technology, has issued directives to address obstacles impeding the finalization of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa E-Governance Project. Chairing a meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the KP E-Governance Project, Dr. Marwat was joined by key figures including Director General of Information Technology, Sajid Hussain, Project Director Faisal Shahzad, and other relevant officials.
Emphasizing the urgency, the caretaker minister urged for the prompt completion of the project, highlighting the potential of digitization to enhance the efficiency of public sector departments and ensure transparency within the system.
Dr. Marwat urged collaborative efforts among concerned departments to formulate a comprehensive plan for the successful implementation of e-governance. Additionally, the meeting facilitated discussions on project advancements, welcoming input and suggestions from all stakeholders.