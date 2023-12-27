Minister directs completion of KP E-Governance Project

PESHAWAR - Dr. Najeeb Ul­lah Marwat, the Provincial Care­taker Minister for Science and In­formation Technology, has issued directives to address obstacles im­peding the finalization of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa E-Governance Project. Chairing a meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the KP E-Governance Project, Dr. Mar­wat was joined by key figures in­cluding Director General of Infor­mation Technology, Sajid Hussain, Project Director Faisal Shahzad, and other relevant officials.

Emphasizing the urgency, the caretaker minister urged for the prompt completion of the pro­ject, highlighting the potential of digitization to enhance the ef­ficiency of public sector depart­ments and ensure transparency within the system.

Dr. Marwat urged collaborative efforts among concerned depart­ments to formulate a compre­hensive plan for the successful implementation of e-governance. Additionally, the meeting facili­tated discussions on project ad­vancements, welcoming input and suggestions from all stake­holders.