Minister reviews upgradation works at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minis­ter Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited Mayo Hospital to review in detail the ongo­ing construction works re­garding upgradation of the hospital, here on Tuesday. It is to mention that Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister has directed the provincial ministers to visit different hospitals on daily basis, in this context, Minister Ibra­him Hassan Murad has been tasked to ensure comple­tion of upgradation works in the Mayo Hospital till 7th of next month. Mayo Hos­pital’s Emergency Block upgradation work is in its final stage. The provincial minister observed the on­going finishing works in the emergency block and directed the administra­tion to complete the work within the deadline. He also visited the Children’s Block of the hospital and inspected the upgradation works there. He also in­spected the construction activities on the 7th floor of the building. The pro­vincial minister warned the quarters concerned that the quality of the con­struction activities would not be compromised.