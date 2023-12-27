Mohsin Naqvi joins hand with Chinese experts to combat smog

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday launched a crucial initiative following artificial rain to combat rising smog levels by inviting a special team of envi­ronmental experts from China to visit Lahore next week to conduct an in-depth study to find the root causes of escalating smog.

Chairing a meeting of the Cab­inet Committee for Anti-Smog here in his office, Naqvi said, “It is regrettable that we lack au­thentic research on the reasons for the surge in smog. It requires more than hearsay and specula­tion to cope with the incidence of smog. Comprehensive mea­sures to safeguard public health can only be formulated after having authentic data and root causes of the problem.”

He urged people to wear face masks as a protective measure against diseases. He directed the authorities concerned to crack­down on sellers of substandard petrol and diesel, emphasizing the need for administrative ac­tion against those engaged in such practices.

Naqvi also called for a shift in strategy, advocating for a thor­ough cleaning of soil from the roads instead of merely sprinkling water. He directed to increase the number of teams responsible for washing roads, ensuring a more effective approach.