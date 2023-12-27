Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mohsin Naqvi joins hand with Chinese experts to combat smog

December 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday launched a crucial initiative following artificial rain to combat rising smog levels by inviting a special team of envi­ronmental experts from China to visit Lahore next week to conduct an in-depth study to find the root causes of escalating smog.

Chairing a meeting of the Cab­inet Committee for Anti-Smog here in his office, Naqvi said, “It is regrettable that we lack au­thentic research on the reasons for the surge in smog. It requires more than hearsay and specula­tion to cope with the incidence of smog. Comprehensive mea­sures to safeguard public health can only be formulated after having authentic data and root causes of the problem.”

He urged people to wear face masks as a protective measure against diseases. He directed the authorities concerned to crack­down on sellers of substandard petrol and diesel, emphasizing the need for administrative ac­tion against those engaged in such practices.

13 killed, 1,195 injured in 1,100 road accidents in Punjab

Naqvi also called for a shift in strategy, advocating for a thor­ough cleaning of soil from the roads instead of merely sprinkling water. He directed to increase the number of teams responsible for washing roads, ensuring a more effective approach.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703636166.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023