Multan Commissioner for zero tolerance policy to ensure good governance

MULTAN - In a proactive move towards fostering good governance and ensuring optimal public welfare, Commissioner Multan Di­vision Aamir Khattak declared the imple­mentation of a zero-tolerance policy. The decision was announced during a pivotal meeting chaired by the Commissioner here Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal to take concrete and immediate steps to enhance facilities for citizens. Empha­sizing the significance of timely project completion, he urged a special focus on essential sectors such as road infra­structure, healthcare and education. He underscored the need for a judicious utilization of resources, emphasizing an amicable approach to ensure maximum benefit for the populace. Furthermore, he issued clear instructions for strin­gent measures against any violation of the one-dish policy, demonstrating a commitment to upholding regulatory standards. The strategic initiative by the Commissioner reflected a resolute com­mitment to fostering a culture of trans­parency, efficiency and accountability within the Multan division, ultimately aiming to provide unparalleled relief to the masses.

AGRI DEPTT OFFERS CASH PRIZES ON MAXIMUM PER ACRE WHEAT PRODUCTION

Punjab Agriculture Department an­nounced cash prizes for winners of maxi­mum wheat production and sought ap­plications from the farmers.

According to official sources, cash prizes worth millions of rupees will be given to farmers. The farmers having five acres or above will be eligible to contest the event. However, the farmers who are shareholders in growing wheat would also be eligible to participate in the com­petition. However, in arid areas, the farm­ers with two acres can also submit their names for the contest. The farmers have been instructed to cultivate only recom­mended varieties. Government employ­ees and registered progressive farmers will not be entitled to participate in the contest. The farmers can apply by Janu­ary 31, 2024. The department officials instructed farmers to obtain forms from the office of the assistant director offices concerned.

29 MEPCO OFFICIALS FACING ACTION ON FACILITATING POWER THEFT

The ongoing campaign ordered by the federal government against power theft resulted in departmental action against 29 officials of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and authorities were able to deposit in the national kitty over half of nearly a billion Rupee they had imposed as fine on power pilferers dur­ing last few months in south Punjab.

Mepco teams had imposed Rs 935.2 million as a fine on power pilferers out of which over Rs 534.9 million has been recovered and deposited in the govern­ment account since Sept 7, 2023, the day when the campaign was launched, said a release issued by Mepco spokes­man here Tuesday.

Mepco teams caught over 14000 (14239 to be exact) power pilferers so far during the campaign ordered by caretak­er Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar and 13,654 cases were registered against them. Out of these, 9546 power pilferers were arrested by Mepco teams accompa­nying the police force in south Punjab. Large-scale power theft was detected in rural areas, exactly in 405 villages in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan circles alone, the spokesman said adding that it compelled the Mepco officials to remove transformers and high tension Jumpers from such areas. Elaborating further, he said, the power supply to 107 villages in no-go areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts and 298 villages in Rahim Yar Khan was disconnected and transform­ers and HT jumpers were removed. A sum of Rs 2 billion was recovered from 89,943 defaulters and over half of this re­covery came from 78,214 defaulters who were domestic consumers. A sum of Rs 77 million was recovered from 4944 de­faulting traders, Rs 110 million from 572 defaulter industries and Rs 794.3 million from 6000 tube well consumers.