Navigating the rise of subscription models in Pakistan’s food scene

Karachi-In a world where everything is digitalized, it is important for consumers and businesses to benefit from the various options on offer. As people drastically move from brick-and-mortar to click-and-shop models, corporates are increasingly moving from offering products and services to building relationships with a customer-centric approach. This has enabled customers to opt for subscription models, giving rise to a subscription based economy.

Typically, such subscription models have enabled customers to pay a weekly, monthly or yearly fee in exchange for products and services - with tailored and preferential access/offers. This innovative approach has become a popular option for consumers who crave convenience, variety, and value from their favorite digital platforms.

In the throes of a digital transformation, Pakistan’s food and grocery landscape is no different and it is witnessing a significant shift, fueled by the burgeoning success of subscription models. At its core, a subscription model provides consumers with a myriad of benefits, with cost savings leading the charge. Recent statistics underscore the financial wisdom of such models. According to global industry reports, regular customers can enjoy significant savings over time by subscribing to a monthly or yearly plan.[1] For instance, foodpanda’s pandapro, available with a monthly subscription starting at PKR 249, offers 10 complimentary monthly deliveries for orders exceeding PKR 599 for restaurants and PKR 1299 for groceries. Subscribers can save up to PKR 2500 per month through this service.

In the competitive landscape of Pakistan’s online delivery ecosystem, foodpanda’s pandapro stands out as a pioneer of this transformative trend. This all-in-one plan unlocks exclusive benefits for customers, such as 50% off from selected restaurants and HomeChefs, making dining in or ordering from their favourite places more affordable. Additionally, customers can enjoy up to 40% discounts on dine-in experiences when choosing partner restaurants, offering a comprehensive suite of benefits that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

But the allure of subscription models extends beyond financial considerations. It offers a respite from the mental burden of making repetitive decisions. With a pre-set meal plan, the perpetual question of “What’s for dinner?” becomes a thing of the past. This tailored approach aligns with the rising consumer trend of seeking simplicity and convenience in their daily lives.[2]

The subscription model provides an elevated customer experience with cost effective subscription packages customized to meet the changing demands of the customers. With inflation in Pakistan clocking in at 29.2 % in November 2023 according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, availing discounts on deliveries and dine-ins is appreciated.

It is surely a gateway to a smarter, more convenient, and financially savvy way of experiencing the evolving world of food and grocery delivery. As the statistics and global trends suggest, it is not merely a fleeting trend but a powerful force shaping the future of how we shop and experience our daily lives.