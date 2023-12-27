Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for PS-60 approved

HYDERABAD-The nomination form of Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo on PS-60 Qasimabad has been accepted. According to the party spokesperson, Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo appeared before the returning officer of provincial assembly constituency PS-60 Qasimabad, where after scrutinizing the documents, the returning officer approved his nomination form. Meanwhile, citizens from different areas met Ayaz Latif Palijo at the party’s central office and assured their support. On this occasion, he expressed hope that by succeeding in the upcoming elections, he would set an example for the progress of the province.

EXAMINATION OF NOMINATION PAPERS FOR WOMEN, MINORITY SEATS UNDERWAY

The examination of nomination papers for women and minorities reserved seats for the upcoming general elections is continued at the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh here on Tuesday. This was stated by a spokesman for the ECP Sindh.