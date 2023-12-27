OPPO A78 sets standard for style and power – pre-orders now open

Lahore - Brace yourselves as OPPO announces the much-anticipated launch of the OPPO A78 in Pakistan, promising a device that redefines smartphone excellence. With a sleek Ultra-Slim Retro Design, 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, and Dual Stereo Speakers, the A78 is set to lead the pack in its category. Lightning-fast charging, long-lasting battery: The A78 boasts the lightning-fast 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge and a 5000mAh battery, providing one of the fastest charging speeds in its price range. The battery is optimised for longevity, offering up to 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, ensuring a seamless performance for up to four years. Immersive audio-visual experience: For the first time in the A series, the A78 features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, delivering a visually stunning experience. The Dual Stereo Speakers and Real HD Sound 3.0 provide crystal-clear surround sound, making it a treat for entertainment enthusiasts. Captivating design and camera innovations: Available in Aqua Green and Mist Black, the A78’s Ultra-Slim Retro Design incorporates an industry-first Diamond Matrix Design, offering a vibrant and elegant appearance. The camera system, including a 50MP main camera, introduces new features like Dual-View Video for creative vlogging. Smooth performance for years: Powered by the Snapdragon (R) 680 Mobile Platform, the A78 guarantees powerful performance with optimised power consumption for everyday tasks. With 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, it ensures silky-smooth performance for up to four years. Smart and private ColorOS 13.1: ColorOS 13.1 enhances convenience and privacy with features like Screen Translate and an updated Private Safe with AES encryption. It offers a smarter and more secure user experience. Pre-bookings open now: Get ready to experience the leader of the pack! The OPPO A78 is available for pre-booking from December 23rd to December 28th in Aqua Green and Mist Black. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at an exciting price of Rs71,999/- only. Hurry and book your orders to be among the first to witness innovation at its best.