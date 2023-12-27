PAC organizes musical show in connection with Quaid’s day

RAWALPINDI- Punjab Arts Council organized a grand musical program in connection with the 147th birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah.

Director Arts Council Waqar was the chief guest of the musical program while Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman was also with him on this occasion.

Tahir Nayar, Asma Lata, Ashraf Mirza, Hameed Babar and other artists performed in the musical program and get huge round applause from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Waqar Ahmed said that the historical struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent will be highlighted in various aspects so that the new generation can be enlightened about these principles.

Through his visionary leadership, the father of nation played an important role in reshaping the map of the world. The new generation needs to adopt Quaid-i-Azam as a role model and follow his principles, he added.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman said that Punjab was a rich province in terms of culture, in which colors of Punjabi, Saraiki, Pothohari culture were prominent. Culture was the identity of any region. Nations that do not protect their culture lose their identity in the world.

He said that Punjab Arts Council and Department of Information and Culture have rendered valuable services for the protection of culture. A large number of people from the root cities participated in the grand musical event.