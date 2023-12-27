Pak envoy in China calls on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, who arrived here a day earlier, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Monday. During the meeting, the ambassador took guidance from the prime minister regarding the China-Pakistan relations. The PM said Pakistan is determined to take its fraternal relations with China to new heights. He urged the newly appointed ambassador to play his role for strengthening the Pak-China relations. Ambassador Hashmi is also expected to meet the president and Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani at the Foreign Office for consultations about the latest happening in the region and bilateral Pak-China ties.