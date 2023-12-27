Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Pak envoy in China calls on PM Kakar

Pak envoy in China calls on PM Kakar
Staff Reporter
December 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, who ar­rived here a day earlier, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Monday. During the meeting, the ambassador took guidance from the prime minister re­garding the China-Pakistan re­lations. The PM said Pakistan is determined to take its frater­nal relations with China to new heights. He urged the newly ap­pointed ambassador to play his role for strengthening the Pak-China relations. Ambas­sador Hashmi is also expected to meet the president and For­eign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani at the Foreign Office for con­sultations about the latest hap­pening in the region and bilat­eral Pak-China ties.

