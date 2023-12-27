Pakistan participates in Dakar Int’l Trade Fair 2023

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is participating in 31st Dakar Interna­tional Trade Fair 2023, an annual event in Sen­egal which is also signif­icant for the region as other countries also par­ticipate in it along with Senegalese companies.

Pakistan has been par­ticipating in FIDAK since 2021. Pakistan made its maiden official participa­tion in 29th FIDAK as the Guest of Honour Coun­try from 6-20 December, 2021.

Since then, Mission has been encouraging com­panies with the support of Trade Development Authority (TDAP) to showcase their products in FIDAK 2023 from Dec 7-31, 2023.

This year 10 Pakistani companies are showcas­ing sports goods, surgi­cal instruments, textiles (Men & women cloth­ing and baby garments), cosmetics, leather goods, furniture, jewellery and handicrafts in FIDAK 2023. This year Cote d’Ivoire is the country of Honour.

Pakistan Embassy in Senegal organised a number of activities on the sidelines of FIDAK 2023 to maximise the opportunities for Paki­stani traders to develop business linkages, from the inauguration of our pavilion by the Minis­ters of Commerce of Sen­egal and Cote d’Ivoire, b2b meetings and pub­licise and promote our products through social media campaigns and holding an Open House Journee du Pakistan (Pa­kistan Day) at our stalls. Embassy also arranged for the Pakistani exhibi­tors to attend a business networking gala dinner, “Textile Night” organised by Senegalese Textile As­sociation.

FIDAK was inaugurat­ed on Dec 15, 2023 by the Minister for Com­merce, Local Consump­tion and SMEs of Senegal, Abdul Karim Fofana and Minister of Commerce, Industry and SME Pro­motion, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Souleymane Di­arrassouba. Both minis­ters visited different pa­vilions and inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion as well.

The ministers appreci­ated “Made in Pakistan” products, especially foot­balls, surgical instru­ments, cosmetics and fabric and enjoyed mak­ing few shots with the football at sports goods stand. They were also presented footballs and other souvenirs from the Pakistani stalls. Both ministers were briefed about the world class sports gear, surgical in­struments and leather products produced by Pakistan.

Journee de la CCIAD hosted by Dakar Cham­ber of Commerce on the sidelines of FIDAK 2023 for b2b interaction be­tween Pakistani and Sen­egalese companies, Dec 22, 2023.

Dakar Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (CCIAD) hosted a Journee de la CCIAD on the sidelines of the ongoing Dakar In­ternational Trade Fair FIDAK 2023. The cere­mony was inaugurated by Director General CIC­ES (Centre International du Commerce Exterieur du Senegal), President of the Dakar Chamber of Commerce CCIAD and Ambassador of Pakistan Saima Sayed.

After the official cere­mony, b2b interactions were held between Paki­stani exhibitors who are showcasing their prod­ucts at FIDAK and Sen­egalese businesses and entrepreneurs.

President CCIAD in his remarks fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan for the 4th International Textile Expo in Karachi in May 2023 and appreciat­ed the efforts of Pakistan Embassy for enhancing trade engagements be­tween Pakistan and Sen­egal.

Ambassador Saima Sayed mentioned in her remarks that Pakistan and Senegal had a lot to offer each other for a win win partnership and invited the attend­ees to visit the Pakistani stalls in FIDAK that were showcasing high qual­ity “Made in Pakistan” products like sports gear, surgical instru­ments, textile and ready to wear women clothing, baby garments, cosmet­ics, furniture and hand­icrafts.

Journee du Pakistan celebrated at the Paki­stan Pavilion at Dakar In­ternational Trade fair FI­DAK 2023, December 24, 2023

Embassy of Pakistan, celebrated Pakistan Day, “Journee du Pakistan” at the Pakistan Pavilion set up at the Dakar Interna­tional Trade Fair FIDAK 2023. The whole of FI­DAK echoed with Dil Dil Pakistan and Pakistani snacks were served to all those who were visit­ing the Pakistan Pavilion. Senegalese visitors ap­preciated the Pakistani products and hospital­ity. Pakistanis in Dakar joined in the festivity as well. A large number of Pakistanis also travelled from

The Gambia for this event. The mehndi stall was extremely popu­lar among the Senega­lese girls. Pakistanis at the event heartily joined in the festivities and danced to the Pakistani tunes.

Director General CICES (Centre International du Commerce Exterieur du Senegal), Salihou Keita and his team was invited to visit the Pakistan Pa­vilion for the Journee du Pakistan.

The Pakistani embas­sy team gave them a tour of all the Pakistani stalls. DG CICES appreciated the high-quality prod­ucts and the workman­ship especially of the wooden carved furniture and the brass handicrafts there.

DG CICES Salihou Kei­ta has previously visit­ed Pakistan for the 1st Engineering and Health­care Show in Lahore in 2022 and is collaborat­ing with Mission for en­hancing cooperation be­tween CICES and TDAP through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is expected to be signed during the up­coming 3rd, Engineering and Healthcare show in Lahore in January 2024.

Pakistani exhibitors visiting Dakar for FIDAK 2023 are exploring the Senegalese market for developing strong busi­ness partnerships and introducing high quali­ty Pakistani products in Senegal and West Africa, said a Pakistani embassy statement.

Since its independence in 1960, Senegal enjoys cordial friendly relations with Pakistan. Senegal has a reasonable size of economy with potential for Pakistani exports and household goods.