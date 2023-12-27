Pakistan participates in Dakar Int’l Trade Fair 2023

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is participating in 31st Dakar International Trade Fair 2023, an annual event in Senegal which is also significant for the region as other countries also participate in it along with Senegalese companies.
Pakistan has been participating in FIDAK since 2021. Pakistan made its maiden official participation in 29th FIDAK as the Guest of Honour Country from 6-20 December, 2021.
Since then, Mission has been encouraging companies with the support of Trade Development Authority (TDAP) to showcase their products in FIDAK 2023 from Dec 7-31, 2023.
This year 10 Pakistani companies are showcasing sports goods, surgical instruments, textiles (Men & women clothing and baby garments), cosmetics, leather goods, furniture, jewellery and handicrafts in FIDAK 2023. This year Cote d’Ivoire is the country of Honour.
Pakistan Embassy in Senegal organised a number of activities on the sidelines of FIDAK 2023 to maximise the opportunities for Pakistani traders to develop business linkages, from the inauguration of our pavilion by the Ministers of Commerce of Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, b2b meetings and publicise and promote our products through social media campaigns and holding an Open House Journee du Pakistan (Pakistan Day) at our stalls. Embassy also arranged for the Pakistani exhibitors to attend a business networking gala dinner, “Textile Night” organised by Senegalese Textile Association.
FIDAK was inaugurated on Dec 15, 2023 by the Minister for Commerce, Local Consumption and SMEs of Senegal, Abdul Karim Fofana and Minister of Commerce, Industry and SME Promotion, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Souleymane Diarrassouba. Both ministers visited different pavilions and inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion as well.
The ministers appreciated “Made in Pakistan” products, especially footballs, surgical instruments, cosmetics and fabric and enjoyed making few shots with the football at sports goods stand. They were also presented footballs and other souvenirs from the Pakistani stalls. Both ministers were briefed about the world class sports gear, surgical instruments and leather products produced by Pakistan.
Journee de la CCIAD hosted by Dakar Chamber of Commerce on the sidelines of FIDAK 2023 for b2b interaction between Pakistani and Senegalese companies, Dec 22, 2023.
Dakar Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (CCIAD) hosted a Journee de la CCIAD on the sidelines of the ongoing Dakar International Trade Fair FIDAK 2023. The ceremony was inaugurated by Director General CICES (Centre International du Commerce Exterieur du Senegal), President of the Dakar Chamber of Commerce CCIAD and Ambassador of Pakistan Saima Sayed.
After the official ceremony, b2b interactions were held between Pakistani exhibitors who are showcasing their products at FIDAK and Senegalese businesses and entrepreneurs.
President CCIAD in his remarks fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan for the 4th International Textile Expo in Karachi in May 2023 and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy for enhancing trade engagements between Pakistan and Senegal.
Ambassador Saima Sayed mentioned in her remarks that Pakistan and Senegal had a lot to offer each other for a win win partnership and invited the attendees to visit the Pakistani stalls in FIDAK that were showcasing high quality “Made in Pakistan” products like sports gear, surgical instruments, textile and ready to wear women clothing, baby garments, cosmetics, furniture and handicrafts.
Journee du Pakistan celebrated at the Pakistan Pavilion at Dakar International Trade fair FIDAK 2023, December 24, 2023
Embassy of Pakistan, celebrated Pakistan Day, “Journee du Pakistan” at the Pakistan Pavilion set up at the Dakar International Trade Fair FIDAK 2023. The whole of FIDAK echoed with Dil Dil Pakistan and Pakistani snacks were served to all those who were visiting the Pakistan Pavilion. Senegalese visitors appreciated the Pakistani products and hospitality. Pakistanis in Dakar joined in the festivity as well. A large number of Pakistanis also travelled from
The Gambia for this event. The mehndi stall was extremely popular among the Senegalese girls. Pakistanis at the event heartily joined in the festivities and danced to the Pakistani tunes.
Director General CICES (Centre International du Commerce Exterieur du Senegal), Salihou Keita and his team was invited to visit the Pakistan Pavilion for the Journee du Pakistan.
The Pakistani embassy team gave them a tour of all the Pakistani stalls. DG CICES appreciated the high-quality products and the workmanship especially of the wooden carved furniture and the brass handicrafts there.
DG CICES Salihou Keita has previously visited Pakistan for the 1st Engineering and Healthcare Show in Lahore in 2022 and is collaborating with Mission for enhancing cooperation between CICES and TDAP through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is expected to be signed during the upcoming 3rd, Engineering and Healthcare show in Lahore in January 2024.
Pakistani exhibitors visiting Dakar for FIDAK 2023 are exploring the Senegalese market for developing strong business partnerships and introducing high quality Pakistani products in Senegal and West Africa, said a Pakistani embassy statement.
Since its independence in 1960, Senegal enjoys cordial friendly relations with Pakistan. Senegal has a reasonable size of economy with potential for Pakistani exports and household goods.