“Everything is a subject. Some subjects are earthquakes and some subjects are the people

who deal with earthquakes.”

–Haruki Murakami

The catastrophic San Francisco earthquake of 1906 remains etched in history as one of the most devastating natural disasters in the United States. Striking on April 18th, its violent tremors, estimated at a magnitude of 7.9, shattered buildings, ruptured streets, and triggered raging fires that engulfed the city for days. The disaster claimed thousands of lives and left over 200,000 residents homeless. The aftermath prompted significant urban renewal efforts and led to advancements in earthquake-resistant architecture and emergency response systems. The resilience of San Francisco’s residents, coupled with the subsequent rebuilding, stands as a testament to human strength in the face of adversity.