Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 27, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Everything is a subject. Some subjects are earthquakes and some subjects are the people
who deal with earthquakes.”
–Haruki Murakami

The catastrophic San Francisco earthquake of 1906 remains etched in history as one of the most devastating natural disasters in the United States. Striking on April 18th, its violent tremors, estimated at a magnitude of 7.9, shattered buildings, ruptured streets, and triggered raging fires that engulfed the city for days. The disaster claimed thousands of lives and left over 200,000 residents homeless. The aftermath prompted significant urban renewal efforts and led to advancements in earthquake-resistant architecture and emergency response systems. The resilience of San Francisco’s residents, coupled with the subsequent rebuilding, stands as a testament to human strength in the face of adversity.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023