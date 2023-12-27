Wednesday, December 27, 2023
PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surrogate company ads

PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surrogate company ads
APP
December 27, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday prohibited “broadcast/distri­bution” of advertisement of surrogate companies in any manner whatsoever with immediate effect. The Authority, in its prohibition order, warned all the li­censees, including satellite television (TV) channels, radio stations, all landing rights permission holders and distribution network operators of legal pro­ceedings under relevant provisions of PEMRA laws in case of non-compliance and/or on repeated viola­tion. It said that the order was issued in continuity of its earlier letters “wherein office memorandum/advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad with regard to “Zero Tol­erance for Surrogate Companies” were circulated among licensees for compliance”.

APP

