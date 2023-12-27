PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surrogate company ads

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday prohibited “broadcast/distribution” of advertisement of surrogate companies in any manner whatsoever with immediate effect. The Authority, in its prohibition order, warned all the licensees, including satellite television (TV) channels, radio stations, all landing rights permission holders and distribution network operators of legal proceedings under relevant provisions of PEMRA laws in case of non-compliance and/or on repeated violation. It said that the order was issued in continuity of its earlier letters “wherein office memorandum/advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad with regard to “Zero Tolerance for Surrogate Companies” were circulated among licensees for compliance”.