PN chief attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf vis­ited Thailand to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs in Bangkok.

According to a press release received here on Tuesday, the event involved panel discussions on issues related to cooperation in maritime security of Indian Ocean and Blue Economy - ways forward for sustainable development of IONS members.

During the IONS Conclave of Chiefs bilateral meetings between Chief of the Naval Staff and naval leadership of IONS member states were also held. The Naval Chief called on Commander of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, C-in-C of Royal Thai Navy, Deputy C-in-C of Russian Navy, Command­er of Royal Navy of Oman, CNS of French Navy, Commander of Iranian Navy, Fleet Commander of Royal Navy, UK and Vice Chief of Japan Mar­itime Self Defence Force and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf focused on the PN con­tributions to regional maritime security and em­phasized on collaboration between the regional navies to enhance maritime security of the re­gion. He also stressed upon greater collabora­tion between Indian Ocean countries to exploit potentials of blue economy. The IONS is an ini­tiative to formalise a regional maritime collabo­rative forum. Pakistan formally became member of IONS in 2014. The PN proactively participates in IONS as it provides a platform to the partic­ipating nations to work together for regional peace and maritime security through a collabo­rative approach.