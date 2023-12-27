Poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Renowned lyricist Bari Nizami was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday. Born in Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh, on December 26, 1946 his birth name was Sheikh Muhammad Saghir. He did his matriculation from Gojra High School but could not continue his studies owing to the pressing economic constraints. To earn his livelihood, he became a Munshi in a cotton factory in Chichawatni and later when his family shifted to Lyallpur (now Faisalabad) he became a bus conductor. Having a natural gift of writing poetry, he spent time in the company of leading poets in the city. He was a close friend of legendary Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who sung many of his Qawwalis and songs. “Dam Mast Qalandar Mast Mast”, classic Qawwali by Nusrat Fateh Ali was penned by Bari Nizami. Other famous Qawwalis and Ghazals of Nusrat Fateh Ali written by Bari Nizami included “Vigar Gai Ae Thorey Dinan Toon”, “Dil Mar Jane Nu Ki Hoya Sajna”, “Sunn Charkhey Di Mitthi Mitthi Kook”, “Wada Kar ke Sajjan Nahee Aya”, “Gin Gin Taarey Langhdiyan Raatan”, “Kamli Walay Muhammad Tu Sadqey Mein Jan”, “Kinna Sohna Teinu Rab Ne Banaya Dil Karay Vekhda Rahwan”. Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Madam Noor Jehan and Ghulam Ali also sang his songs and Ghazals. He spent last years of his life in abject poverty and died on May 14, 1998 due to lack of money for his treatment.