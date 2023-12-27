Presence of KTH senior doctors with facilities stressed

PESHAWAR - Chairing the inaugural executive meeting with the patron of all medical departments, Dr. Umar Ayub, Chairman Board of Governors (BoGs) of Khyber Teaching Hospital, along with Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Medical Director Professor Dr. Ayaz Khan, and department chairpersons, celebrat­ed the success of the inaugural Khyber Medical Col­lege Conference.

Dr. Ayub highlighted the pivotal role of contented employees in fostering excellent healthcare, affirm­ing that superior medical facilities for patients stand as their primary commitment. Stressing the signifi­cance of quality time, he urged for a clinical audit to gauge efficiency, emphasizing the need to focus on the number of surgeries and patient consultations.

Addressing various concerns, Dr. Ayub advocated for a comprehensive approach, discussing the imple­mentation of institutional-based practices and en­suring the presence of senior doctors with adequate resources. He underscored the institution’s commit­ment to resolving employee issues internally, avoid­ing legal recourse, and supporting their rights.

Regarding faculty promotions, he emphasized ex­pediting liaisons with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Policy Board to adhere to PMDC and Policy Board regula­tions. The faculty chairpersons were urged to prompt­ly report departmental vacancies for swift filling.

Dr. Ayub directed efforts to activate the Cath lab and secure an agreement with the cardiology department of Hayatabad Medical Complex. He further pushed for modernizing the Gastroenterology department and establishing a dedicated cancer ward, aiming for separate budget allocation from the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Government for cancer treatments.

Moreover, plans were discussed to establish a new stroke unit, expand staff for the MRI machine, and ensure round-the-clock services for the public. Dean Khyber Medical College commended the in­stitution’s advanced facilities, including the unique complex of 20 model operation theaters and a mod­ern OPD building, highlighting the institution’s status as a regional leader. He emphasized the introduction of various specialized fields and technologies, offer­ing students exposure to modern advancements and credited the institution’s high regional ranking to its exceptionally qualified faculty.